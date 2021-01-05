ST. MARYS — Community Education Center Program Manager Amy Goode heads the DISCOVER partnership, which connects local school districts and businesses through the Community Education Center in St. Marys.
Typically, DISCOVER takes students for company tours, but is now engaging in full virtual programming.
Now, companies will pre-record videos in their workshops and factories, Goode said, and guest speakers are presented on a virtual platform.
Ironically, due to COVID-19 and doing more virtually, the program has been able to welcome more guest speakers, Goode noted.
“We have had a larger variety, and they can come from anywhere,” she said, noting there has been speakers from even places such as Texas.
Mock interviews, a practice for more than a decade, have also been held virtually.
“There are colleges using virtual interviews — this helps students get comfortable with the process,” Goode said.
The program also did an office STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) showcase, where supplies were dropped off at area schools, she added.
Since job shadowing isn’t currently a possibility, Goode says these interviews are a great way for students to be able to ask questions.
The virtual platform has also allowed the DISCOVER program to expand, including more schools in the surrounding counties, Goode added. Currently, she is working with the Western Pennsylvania Manufacturing Chapter for National Engineering Week.
Goode is also able to record every program for students who might be absent from the lesson, and send them to other schools to share.
CEC Director Kate Brock noted that they would like to engage parents more in career exploration, allowing them to see what careers are offered and hosting more evening programs and recordings.