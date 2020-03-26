BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners office is asking residents to not call 9-1-1 or the Department of Emergency Services to report a business that is not complying with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for non-life sustaining businesses to close during the COVID-19 epidemic.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik is urging people to call their local law enforcement agency or the Pennsylvania State Police to report these issues, while allowing staff at the Department of Emergency Services to deal with the on-going issues and response with the Coronavirus Pandemic. “People can go to the governor’s website or call 2-1-1 to have questions answered regarding the closures,” Pisarcik said. “We need everyone to take the precautions seriously and not to expose yourself to this virus by staying out of public places and limiting your social activities.”
“We have to take care of our first responders first to make sure they can respond to your calls for help. Our core mission of processing 9-1-1 calls and getting police, fire and EMS to those scenes is paramount,” Director of Emergency Services Tracy W. Zents said.
Commissioners Pisarcik, Matson and Bullers are asking everyone to do their part to keep the spread of COVID-19 down. “If everyone does their part to keep the spread down, we can better respond to this crisis keeping all of our healthcare workers, 9-1-1 and EMA staff and first responders safe to continue to be our front line of defense.”
For inquiries on business closures, visit the governor’s website at www.governor.pa.gov
For human needs services, visit the Northwest 2-1-1 website at pa211nw.org or by calling 2-1-1. Please refrain from calling 9-1-1 unless of an emergency situation only.