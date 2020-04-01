HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that, as of 12 a.m. April 1 there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,805 in 60 counties. The department also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74.
All those listed as positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The number of Clearfield County COVID-19 cases remains at four. Elk and Jefferson counties still have no positive cases confirmed.
Clarion County has one more new positive case, bringing the total to four. Centre County has one additional positive case, bringing the total to 27.
Indiana County remains at six positive cases. The total for McKean County and Potter County remains at one positive case each.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
- 1 percent are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 9 percent are aged 19-24;
- 40 percent are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
- 19 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently 33 counties are under stay-at-home orders.