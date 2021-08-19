HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health’s update Wednesday.
Jefferson County added 10 new cases and Elk County added nine new cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 8,972 total cases and 162 deaths
- Elk — 2,941 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,440 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,332 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,256,324.
As of Wednesday, there are 1,275 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 332 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 17, there was a total of 28,018 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were 25 new deaths reported Tuesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 17, 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.