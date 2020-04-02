HARRISBURG — Five counties in Pennsylvania still have no confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to state Department of Health. Forest County has its first confirmed case.
The Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 2, that there are 1,211 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 7,016 in 62 counties. The department also reported 16 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 90. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Clearfield County remains at four positive cases.
Centre County has one additional positive case, bringing the total to 28.
The following area counties remain the same today, including: Clarion, 4; Indiana, 6; McKean and Potter, 1.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 47,698 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12;
- 1 percent are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 9 percent are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41 percent are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64; and
- 19 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.