Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 76 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA CAMERON CLEARFIELD ELK MCKEAN POTTER WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRADFORD, CLEARFIELD, COUDERSPORT, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, RIDGWAY, ST. MARYS, AND WARREN. STORMS MAY CONTAIN DAMAGING WINDS AND LARGE HAIL.