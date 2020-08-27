HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 620 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 131,156 cases statewide. Of these, 3,726 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26 is 151,008 with 4,387 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 215 cases; 171 confirmed and 44 probable. Jefferson County reported 96 cases; 71 confirmed and 25 probable. Elk County reported 64 cases; 49 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases, and Jefferson County reported one new case Thursday, while Elk County reported none.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 5,278, in Elk County, 2,110, and in Jefferson County, 2,805, according to the Department of Health.
There was 11 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,635 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 646 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,471,765 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 99 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 412 cases and 10 deaths.
— Centre County reported 433 cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 24 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 36 cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,870 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,440 cases among employees, for a total of 25,310 at 923 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,155 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has five facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees. Clearfield County has five facilities with cases; two residents, and four employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.