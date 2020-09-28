HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday a two-day increase of 1,594 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 156,826 cases statewide. Of these, 4,882 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27 is 193,277 with 5,572 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 324 cases; 271 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 112 cases; 84 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 73 cases; 56 confirmed and 17 probable.
Clearfield County reported six total deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 7,478, in Elk County, 2,475, and in Jefferson County, 3,410, according to the Department of Health.
There were six new deaths reported statewide Sunday, and one new death reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,107 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 951 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 396 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,855,491 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 122 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 717 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,551 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 29 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 57 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,803 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,026 cases among employees, for a total of 27,829 at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,432 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.