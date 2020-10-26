HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day total of 3,073 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 195,695. Daily increases are now comparable with what the state saw in April.
There were 1,666 cases reported Sunday, and 1,407 cases reported Monday.
Of these, 8,519 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 241,113 with 10,410 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 78 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 451 cases; 363 confirmed and 88 probable. Jefferson County reported 180 cases; 126 confirmed and 54 probable. Elk County reported 155 cases; 124 confirmed and 31 probable.
Clearfield County reported 17 new cases. Elk County reported four new cases. Jefferson County reported 18 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,384, in Elk County, 3,063, and in Jefferson County, 4,065, according to the Department of Health.
There were 12 new deaths reported statewide Sunday, and seven new deaths reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,673 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,125 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 2,478 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,241,430 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 216 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,080 cases and 16 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,070 cases and 16 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 49 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 129 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,489 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,522 cases among employees, for a total of 31,008 at 1,049 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,702 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.