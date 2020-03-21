HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 21, that there are 103 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Allegheny County, bringing the statewide total to 371 in 28 counties. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Statewide, there are 371 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 3,766 patients who have tested negative, and one death. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
Statewide – The Wolf Administration has announced:
- All non-life-sustaining businesses must close to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.
- Postponing in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
- Discretion for religious leaders in holding services.
- No-visitor policies at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.
- Restricted-visitor policies in state centers.
- Restricted-visitor policies in assisted living and personal care homes.