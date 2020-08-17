HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 384 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 124,844 cases statewide. Of these, 3,490 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Philadelphia cases are not included in Monday's statewide total because of reporting delays by Philadelphia County.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients' first positive test.
Clearfield County reported no new cases, remaining at 194; 156 confirmed and 38 probable. Elk County reported two new cases for 58 cases; 44 confirmed and 14 probable. Jefferson County reported three new cases for 78 cases; 56 confirmed and 22 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,628, in Elk County, 1,993, and in Jefferson County, 2,556, according to the Department of Health.
There were three new deaths reported statewide Sunday, but none on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,468 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 644 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,342,475 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported two new case; 90 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported three new cases; 359 cases and eight deaths.
— Centre County reported two new cases; 393 reported cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County remained the same; 12 reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same; 21 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,413 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,244 cases among employees, for a total of 24,657 at 895 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,057 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County reported one new resident case with four facilities with cases; eight residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.