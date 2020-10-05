HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 672 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 164,207 cases statewide. Of these, 5,544 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4 is 187,158 with 7,385 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 345 cases; 290 confirmed and 55 probable. Jefferson County reported 120 cases; 89 confirmed and 31 probable. Elk County reported 78 cases; 60 confirmed and 18 probable.
Clearfield County reported six total deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 7,968, in Elk County, 2,568, and in Jefferson County, 3,574, according to the Department of Health.
There were 11 new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,227 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,471 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 825 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,940,952 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 139 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 791 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,044 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 30 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 62 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,312 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,175 cases among employees, for a total of 28,487 at 993 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,485 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.