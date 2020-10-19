HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an increase of 1,857 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 180,943 cases statewide. Of these, 7,164 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
According to Associated Press reports, Saturday’s total is the second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases reported statewide since the pandemic began.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16 is 234,583 with 9,778 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 389 cases; 326 confirmed and 63 probable. Jefferson County reported 143 cases; 104 confirmed and 39 probable. Elk County reported 102 cases; 80 confirmed and 22 probable.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,851, in Elk County, 2,784, and in Jefferson County, 3,816, according to the Department of Health.
There were nine new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,466 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 2,312 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,673 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,119,850 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 177 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 939 cases and 14 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,687 cases and 15 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 18 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 40 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 93 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,482 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,361 cases among employees, for a total of 29,843 at 1,021 distinct facilities in 62 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,608 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.