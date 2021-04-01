HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 3,893 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,028,750 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,075 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 420 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 152,994 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,230 cases; 5,213 confirmed and 2,017 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,993 cases; 1,783 confirmed and 1,210 probable. Elk County reported 2,563 cases; 1,360 confirmed and 1,203 probable.
Clearfield County reported 30 new cases. Elk County reported 15 new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 129 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,037, in Elk County, 5,842, and in Jefferson County, 7,759 according to the Department of Health.
There were 27 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 25,120 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,143,418 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,839 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,380 cases and 162 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,621 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 278 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,396 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 984 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,189 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.