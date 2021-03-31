HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,557 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,024,857 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,980 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 392 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 152,600 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,200 cases; 5,186 confirmed and 2,014 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,987 cases; 1,778 confirmed and 1,209 probable. Elk County reported 2,548 cases; 1,358 confirmed and 1,190 probable.
Clearfield County reported 56 new cases. Elk County reported 10 new cases. Jefferson County reported nine new cases.
Clearfield County reported 128 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,001, in Elk County, 5,820, and in Jefferson County, 7,731 according to the Department of Health.
There were 44 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 25,093 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,135,022 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,829 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,368 cases and 161 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,597 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 278 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,396 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 981 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,177 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.