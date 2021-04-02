HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,656 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,033,406 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,127 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 435 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 154,280 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,276 cases; 5,247 confirmed and 2,029 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,998 cases; 1,786 confirmed and 1,212 probable. Elk County reported 2,576 cases; 1,373 confirmed and 1,203 probable.
Clearfield County reported 46 new cases. Elk County reported 13 new cases. Jefferson County reported five new cases.
Clearfield County reported 129 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,037, in Elk County, 5,842, and in Jefferson County, 7,759 according to the Department of Health.
There were 28 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 25,148 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,151,199 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,845 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,396 cases and 162 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,683 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 279 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,396 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 984 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,196 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.