HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 5,032 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, brining the statewide total to 1,020,300 since the pandemic began.
There are 1,916 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 389 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 151,459 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,144 cases; 5,139 confirmed and 2,005 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,978 cases; 1,776 confirmed and 1,202 probable. Elk County reported 2,538 cases; 1,350 confirmed and 1,188 probable.
Clearfield County reported 39 new cases. Elk County reported 24 new cases. Jefferson County reported 14 new cases.
Clearfield County reported 128 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,949, in Elk County, 5,800, and in Jefferson County, 7,721 according to the Department of Health.
There were 34 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 25,049 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,126,702 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,825 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,340 cases and 161 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,492 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 278 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,394 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 980 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,170 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.