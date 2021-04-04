HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 5,343 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,038,749 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,173 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 433 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 155,686 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,319 cases; 5,276 confirmed and 2,043 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,006 cases; 1,794 confirmed and 1,212 probable. Elk County reported 2,576 cases; 1,379 confirmed and 1,207 probable.
Clearfield County reported 43 new cases. Elk County reported 10 new cases. Jefferson County reported eight new cases.
Clearfield County reported 129 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,145, in Elk County, 5,868, and in Jefferson County, 7,803 according to the Department of Health.
There were 40 new deaths reported statewide Friday. The DOH is reporting 25,188 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,162,432 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,850 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,416 cases and 163 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,817 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 279 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,396 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 985 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,199 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.