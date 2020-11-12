HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 248,856.
Thursday’s total is the highest single-day increase reported by the DOH since the pandemic began. The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 14,731 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11 is 331,492 with 25,702 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 71 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 711 cases; 560 confirmed and 151 probable. Jefferson County reported 347 cases; 252 confirmed and 95 probable. Elk County reported 313 cases; 267 confirmed and 46 probable.
Clearfield County reported 41 new cases. Jefferson County reported eight new cases. Elk County reported nine new cases.
Clearfield County has reported eight deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 10,697, in Elk County, 3,491, and in Jefferson County, 4,782, according to the Department of Health.
There were 49 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,194 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 7,834 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 7,189 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,506,649 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 413 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,631 cases and 22 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,857 cases and 23 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 16 total cases.
— Forest County reported 24 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 87 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 232 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,576 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,972 cases among employees, for a total of 34,548 at 1,132 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,999 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.