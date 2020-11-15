HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 259,938.
Saturday’s total is the highest single-day increase reported by the DOH since the pandemic began. The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
The DOH is reporting Sunday totals on Monday.
Of the total cases, 15,778 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 is 366,928 with 30,437 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 70 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Friday, Clearfield County reported 759 cases; 600 confirmed and 159 probable. Jefferson County reported 368 cases; 267 confirmed and 101 probable. Elk County reported 321 cases; 267 confirmed and 46 probable.
Clearfield County reported 48 new cases. Jefferson County reported 21 new cases. Elk County reported eight new cases.
Clearfield County has reported eight deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 10,766, in Elk County, 3,518, and in Jefferson County, 4,829, according to the Department of Health.
There were 50 new deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,274 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 8,733 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 8,089 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,538,147 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 435 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,682 cases and 23 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,988 cases and 23 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 16 total cases.
— Forest County reported 24 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 94 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 245 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,296 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,074 cases among employees, for a total of 35,370 at 1,148 distinct facilities in 64 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,059 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.