HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 6,669 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 321,070.
There are 3,459 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 767 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 22,002 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23 is 405,883 with 49,539 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 63 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 1,301 cases; 1,050 confirmed and 251 probable. Jefferson County reported 609 cases; 440 confirmed and 169 probable. Elk County reported 454 cases; 388 confirmed and 66 probable.
Clearfield County reported 55 new cases. Jefferson County reported 20 new cases. Elk County reported reported 12 new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling six deaths. Clearfield County has reported 10 deaths. Elk County reported three deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 11,827, in Elk County, 3,788, and in Jefferson County, 5,267, according to the Department of Health.
There were 81 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 9,951 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 14,260 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 13,617 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,723,368 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 780 cases and seven deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,241 cases and 34 deaths.
— Centre County reported 5,875 cases and 35 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 20 total cases.
— Forest County reported 56 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 159 cases to date and three deaths.
— McKean County reported 416 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,536 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,437 cases among employees, for a total of 38,973 at 1,228 distinct facilities in 64 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,292 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.