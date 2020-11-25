HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 6,759 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 327,829.
There are 3,897 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 826 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 22,768 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 18 and Nov. 24 is 405,184 with 45,557 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 62 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 1,368 cases; 1,088 confirmed and 280 probable. Jefferson County reported 644 cases; 461 confirmed and 183 probable. Elk County reported 481 cases; 400 confirmed and 81 probable.
Clearfield County reported 67 new cases. Jefferson County reported 35 new cases. Elk County reported reported 27 new cases.
Elk County reported one new death totaling four deaths. Jefferson County reported six deaths. Clearfield County has reported 10 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 11,935, in Elk County, 3,837, and in Jefferson County, 5,336, according to the Department of Health.
There were 144 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 10,095 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 15,004 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 14,361 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,743,221 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 814 cases and nine deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,312 cases and 35 deaths.
— Centre County reported 5,968 cases and 38 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 23 total cases.
— Forest County reported 56 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 177 cases to date and three deaths.
— McKean County reported 422 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,915 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,466 cases among employees, for a total of 39,381 at 1,232 distinct facilities in 64 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,430 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.