HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 6,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 302,564.
Sunday totals are reported by the DOH on Monday.
There are 3,162 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 661 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 20,086 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20 is 400,253 with 41,399 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 64 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 1,146 cases; 920 confirmed and 226 probable. Jefferson County reported 538 cases; 395 confirmed and 143 probable. Elk County reported 419 cases; 356 confirmed and 63 probable.
Clearfield County reported 70 new cases. Jefferson County reported 17 new cases. Elk County reported reported 12 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported two new deaths for a total of 10 deaths. Jefferson County has reported one new death for a total of five deaths. Elk County reported three deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 11,448, in Elk County, 3,712, and in Jefferson County, 5,174, according to the Department of Health.
There were 112 new deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,801 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 12,495 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 11,852 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,668,676 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 684 cases and seven deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,132 cases and 31 deaths.
— Centre County reported 5,582 cases and 34 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 18 total cases.
— Forest County reported 55 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 134 cases to date and three deaths.
— McKean County reported 341 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 31,548 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,357 cases among employees, for a total of 37,905 at 1,207 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,266 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.