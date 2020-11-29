HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 8,053 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 351,667.
There are 4,114 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 864 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 24,926 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 21 and Nov. 27 is 415,677 with 49,103 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 61 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 1,588 cases; 1,261 confirmed and 327 probable. Jefferson County reported 728 cases; 518 confirmed and 210 probable. Elk County reported 535 cases; 435 confirmed and 100 probable.
Elk County reported two new deaths totaling six deaths. Clearfield County has reported one new death totaling 11 deaths. Jefferson County reported six deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 12,244, in Elk County, 3,882, and in Jefferson County, 5,455, according to the Department of Health.
There were 41 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 10,275 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 17,031 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 16,392 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,806,464 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 939 cases and 10 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,493 cases and 38 deaths.
— Centre County reported 6,296 cases and 48 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 25 total cases.
— Forest County reported 87 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 208 cases to date and three deaths.
— McKean County reported 458 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 34,592 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,582 cases among employees, for a total of 41,174 at 1,263 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,430 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.