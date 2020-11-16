HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 9,675 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the statewide total to 269,613.
There were 5,199 new cases reported Sunday, and 4,476 new cases reported Monday.
There are 2,440 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those 531 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 16,480 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15 is 366,285 with 35,355 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 68 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 874 cases; 697 confirmed and 177 probable. Jefferson County reported 434 cases; 317 confirmed and 117 probable. Elk County reported 368 cases; 318 confirmed and 50 probable.
Clearfield County has reported eight deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County reported one new death, totaling three deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 11,040, in Elk County, 3,609, and in Jefferson County, 4,964, according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported Sunday, and 13 new deaths reported Monday bringing the total number of deaths to 9,325 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 9,299 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 8,655 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,573,621 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 536 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,828 cases and 25 deaths.
— Centre County reported 5,178 cases and 24 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 16 total cases.
— Forest County reported 27 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 105 cases to date and two death.
— McKean County reported 282 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,774 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,141 cases among employees, for a total of 35,915 at 1,158 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,070 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.