HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a three-day increase of 11,309 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 876,913.
There were 4,717 new cases Sunday, 2,504 new cases Monday, and 4,088 new cases Tuesday.
According to the DOH, case counts for Monday are low as a result of a technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of the catch-up reporting because of the lengthy server downtime.
There are 2,881 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 565 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 85 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
There are 117,447 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Reporting three days of data, Clearfield County reported 5,855 cases; 4,523 confirmed and 1,332 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,654 cases; 1,642 confirmed and 1,012 probable. Elk County reported 2,220 cases; 1,192 confirmed and 1,028 probable.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 110 total deaths. Jefferson County reported three new deaths, totaling 82 total deaths. Elk County reported 33 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,834, in Elk County, 5,154, and in Jefferson County, 7,045, according to the Department of Health.
There were 71 new deaths reported Saturday, 4 new deaths reported Sunday, and 149 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 22,620 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,717,669 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,569 cases and 78 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,900 cases and 151 deaths.
— Centre County reported 11,957 cases and 200 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 247 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,353 cases and 19 deaths.
— Potter County has 868 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,898 cases and 58 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,644 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,516 cases among employees, for a total of 77,160 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,739 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 8, according to the DOH:
- 1,352,248 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,049,609 people.
- 1,049,609, or 74 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 302,639, or 30 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.