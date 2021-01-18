HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 10,068 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 771,845.
There were 6,023 new cases reported Sunday in addition to 4,045 new cases reported Monday.
There are 4,614 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 945 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 90,384 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Reporting two-day totals, Clearfield County reported 5,136 cases; 4,083 confirmed and 1,053 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,294 cases; 1,454 confirmed and 840 probable. Elk County reported 1,947 cases; 1,099 confirmed and 848 probable.
In two days, Clearfield County reported 68 new cases. Jefferson County reported 33 new cases. Elk County reported 23 new cases.
Clearfield County reported six new deaths in the two days, totaling 74 total deaths. Jefferson County reported two new deaths, totaling 62 total deaths. Elk County reported 27 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,693, in Elk County, 4,828, and in Jefferson County, 6,706, according to the Department of Health.
There were 122 new deaths reported Saturday in addition to 80 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 19,390 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 77,872 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 77,235 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,481,716 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,346 cases and 62 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,519 cases and 140 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,235 cases and 171 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 212 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 730 cases and nine deaths.
— Potter County has 769 cases to date and 17 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,292 cases and 47 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,780 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,184 cases among employees, for a total of 70,964 cases at 1,520 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 10,022 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.