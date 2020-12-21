HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 15,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 563,589.
The DOH reports 7,213 new cases reported Sunday in addition to 7,887 reported Monday.
There are 6,047 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,230 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 51,604 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 61 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,341 cases; 2,673 confirmed and 668 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,649 cases; 1,100 confirmed and 549 probable. Elk County reported 1,091 cases; 747 confirmed and 344 probable.
The two-day increase on Monday, Clearfield County reported 109 new COVID-19 cases. Jefferson County reported 56 additional cases while Elk County reported 25 new cases.
As of Sunday’s data, Jefferson County has reported 26 deaths. Clearfield County has reported 32 deaths. Elk County reported 13 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,186, in Elk County, 4,416, and in Jefferson County, 6,102, according to the Department of Health.
There were 99 new deaths reported Saturday, and 57 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 13,981 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 41,956 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 41,316 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,160,075 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,798 cases and 30 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,684 cases and 98 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,333 cases and 124 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 110 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 222 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 497 cases to date and 10 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,349 cases and 12 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,682 cases among employees, for a total of 56,629 at 1,431 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,079 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.