HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 18,646 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 499,764
There were 10,684 new cases reported Sunday, in addition to 7,962 new cases reported Monday.
There are 5,970 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,227 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 41,615 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 58 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 2,861 cases; 2,276 confirmed and 585 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,438 cases; 969 confirmed and 469 probable. Elk County reported 861 cases; 620 confirmed and 241 probable.
As of Monday’s data, Jefferson County reported seven new deaths totaling 18 deaths. Clearfield County has reported one new death totaling 26 deaths. Elk County has reported two new deaths totaling 12 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,533, in Elk County, 4,835, and in Jefferson County, 5,983, according to the Department of Health.
There were 201 new deaths reported Saturday, and 129 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 12,565 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 32,563 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 31,922 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,060,689 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,611 cases and 21 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,373 cases and 79 deaths.
— Centre County reported 7,737 cases and 106 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 63 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 169 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 429 cases to date and nine deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,063 cases and eight deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 44,081 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,992 cases among employees, for a total of 52,073 at 1,403 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,477 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.