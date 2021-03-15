HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 3,302 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 961,456.
There were 1,914 new cases reported Sunday, in addition to 1,388 new cases reported Monday.
There are 1,433 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 295 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 138,593 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,623 cases; 4,834 confirmed and 1,789 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,857 cases; 1,722 confirmed and 1,135 probable. Elk County reported 2,367 cases; 1,257 confirmed and 1,110 probable.
Clearfield County reported 121 total deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,234, in Elk County, 5,631, and in Jefferson County, 7,523 according to the Department of Health.
There were 13 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, and one new death reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 24,587 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,001,528 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,746 cases and 86 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,185 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,404 cases and 214 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 266 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,386 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 962 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,099 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,509 cases of COVID-19, and 13,844 cases among employees, for a total of 82,353 cases at 1,558 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,765 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.