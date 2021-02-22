HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 3,427 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 915,018.
There were 1,521 new cases reported Monday, in addition to 1,906 new cases reported Sunday.
There are 1,959 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 421 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 126,304 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,149 cases; 4,614 confirmed and 1,535 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,757 cases; 1,688 confirmed and 1,069 probable. Elk County reported 2,300 cases; 1,221 confirmed and 1,079 probable.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 27 new cases. Elk County reported 11 new cases. Jefferson County reported 12 new cases.
Jefferson County reported 86 deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths. Clearfield County reported 113 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,164, in Elk County, 5,422, and in Jefferson County, 7,299, according to the Department of Health.
There were 27 new deaths reported Saturday, and 17 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 23,614 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,827,159 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,653 cases and 81 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,018 cases and 157 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,642 cases and 208 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 256 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,377 cases and 20 deaths.
— Potter County has 904 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,010 cases and 61 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,067 cases of COVID-19, and 12,822 cases among employees, for a total of 78,889 cases at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,228 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 21, according to the DOH:
- 1,999,332 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,458,241, or 79 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 541,091, or 41 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.