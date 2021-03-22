HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 3,920 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 988,435.
There were 1,578 new cases reported Monday in addition to 2,342 new cases reported Sunday.
There are 1,554 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 320 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 143,868 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,833 cases; 4,927 confirmed and 1,906 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,903 cases; 1,743 confirmed and 1,160 probable. Elk County reported 2,427 cases; 1,285 confirmed and 1,142 probable.
In two days, Clearfield County reported 22 new cases. Jefferson County reported two new cases. Elk County reported 20 new cases.
Clearfield County reported 124 total deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,603, in Elk County, 5,697, and in Jefferson County, 7,599 according to the Department of Health.
There were 14 new deaths reported statewide Saturday and one new death reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 24,789 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,058,854 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,774 cases and 87 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,248 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,895 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 267 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,387 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 972 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,118 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.