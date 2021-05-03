HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported aa two-day increase of 4,381 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,158,486 since the pandemic began.
There were 1,728 new cases reported Monday, in addition to 2,653 new cases reported Sunday.
There are 2,161 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 479 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 182,309 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,225 cases; 6,001 confirmed and 2,224 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,210 cases; 1,894 confirmed and 1,316 probable. Elk County reported 2,812 cases; 1,544 confirmed and 1,268 probable.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 31 new cases. Elk County reported three new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 139 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 95 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,246, in Elk County, 6,270, and in Jefferson County, 8,207 according to the Department of Health.
There were 22 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, and one new death reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 26,276 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,413,028 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,071 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,964 cases and 171 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,411 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 290 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,411 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,080 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,511 cases and 68 deaths.