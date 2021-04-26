HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 5,043 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,136,057 since the pandemic began.
The DOH reported 1,881 new cases reported Monday, in addition to 3,162 new cases reported Sunday.
There are 2,561 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 544 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 88 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 177,135 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,053 cases; 5,855 confirmed and 2,198 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,189 cases; 1,890 confirmed and 1,299 probable. Elk County reported 2,785 cases; 1,525 confirmed and 1,260 probable.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 33 new cases. Jefferson County reported 11 new cases. Elk County reported 10 new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 135 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 95 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,006, in Elk County, 6,178, and in Jefferson County, 8,122 according to the Department of Health.
There were five new deaths reported statewide Saturday, and no new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 25,988 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,355,119 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,022 cases and 90 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,850 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,139 cases and 219 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 287 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,402 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,055 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,434 cases and 67 deaths.