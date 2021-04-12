HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 6,450 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,075,424 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,460 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 516 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 162,716 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,607 cases; 5,511 confirmed and 2,096 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,077 cases; 1,834 confirmed and 1,243 probable. Elk County reported 2,687 cases; 1,453 confirmed and 1,234 probable.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 47 new cases. Jefferson County reported 10 new cases. Elk County reported 10 new cases.
Clearfield County reported 130 deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,487, in Elk County, 6,007, and in Jefferson County, 7,937 according to the Department of Health.
There were three new deaths reported statewide Saturday, and one new death reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 25,406 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,232,867 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,907 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,588 cases and 164 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,317 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 283 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,397 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,012 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,254 cases and 66 deaths.