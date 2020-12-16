HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 10,049 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 519,369.
There are 6,295 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,264 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 46,175 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 59 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,039 cases; 2,419 confirmed and 620 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,508 cases; 997 confirmed and 511 probable. Elk County reported 938 cases; 676 confirmed and 262 probable.
Clearfield County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Jefferson County reported 36 additional cases while Elk County reported 40 new cases.
As of Tuesday’s data, Clearfield County has reported three new deaths totaling 31 deaths. Jefferson County has reported two new deaths totaling 20 deaths. Elk County reported 13 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,742, in Elk County, 4,311, and in Jefferson County, 6,044, according to the Department of Health.
There were 278 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 13,168 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 46,816 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 46,175 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,086,059 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,661 cases and 23 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,502 cases and 82 deaths.
— Centre County reported 7,919 cases and 113 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 98 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 181 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 448 ases to date and 10 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,136 cases and 10 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,287 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,306 cases among employees, for a total of 53,593 at 1,417 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,559 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.