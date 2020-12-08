HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 10,170 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 436,614.
There are 5,421 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,115 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 33,316 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 57 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 2,341 cases; 1,864 confirmed and 477 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,188 cases; 822 confirmed and 366 probable. Elk County reported 720 cases; 531 confirmed and 189 probable.
Clearfield County reported 119 new cases. Jefferson County reported 77 new cases. Elk County reported 34 new cases.
Clearfield County has death totaling 22 deaths. Jefferson County reported nine deaths. Elk County reported eight deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,044, in Elk County, 4,117, and in Jefferson County, 5,829, according to the Department of Health.
There were 169 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 11,542 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID.
There are 24,676 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 24,034 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,959,724 patients who have tested negative to date.
Across the region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,366 cases and 11 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,044 cases and 58 deaths.
— Centre County reported 6,976 cases and 81 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 37 total cases and one death.
— Forest County reported 139 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 360 cases to date and six deaths.
— McKean County reported 859 cases and five deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,541 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,477 cases among employees, for a total of 47,988 at 1,349 distinct facilities in 66 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,005 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.