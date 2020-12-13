HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 11,084 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 481,118.
There are 5,668 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,151 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 40,580 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 58 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 2,728 cases; 2,158 confirmed and 570 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,385 cases; 923 confirmed and 462 probable. Elk County reported 836 cases; 596 confirmed and 240 probable.
In Saturday’s DOH update, Clearfield County reported 110 new cases. Jefferson County reported 54 new cases. Elk County reported 35 new cases.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,432, in Elk County, 4,191, and in Jefferson County, 5,881, according to the Department of Health.
There were 201 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 12,436 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 31,558 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 30,918 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,025,253 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,549 cases and 14 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,277 cases and 72 deaths.
— Centre County reported 7,536 cases and 96 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 59 total cases and two deaths.
— Forest County reported 154 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 399 cases to date and nine deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,007 cases and six deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 43,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,925 cases among employees, for a total of 51,150 at 1,390 distinct facilities in all 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,451 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.