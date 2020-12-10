HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 11,972 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 457,289.
There are 5,852 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,191 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 35,250 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 58 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 2,490 cases; 1,979 confirmed and 511 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,278 cases; 867 confirmed and 411 probable. Elk County reported 767 cases; 565 confirmed and 202 probable.
Clearfield County reported 70 new cases. Jefferson County reported 35 new cases. Elk County reported 21 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported two new deaths, totaling 25 deaths. Elk County has reported one new death, totaling 10 deaths. Jefferson County reported nine deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,195, in Elk County, 4,153, and in Jefferson County, 5,811, according to the Department of Health.
There were 248 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 12,010 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 26,434 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 25,792 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,993,507 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,449 cases and 14 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,130 cases and 72 deaths.
— Centre County reported 7,154 cases and 90 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 47 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 143 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 383 cases to date and nine deaths.
— McKean County reported 954 cases and five deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 41,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,742 cases among employees, for a total of 49,477 at 1,373 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,249 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.