HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 12,745 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday. The statewide case total is now 470,034.
There are 5,877 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,218 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 38,011 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 58 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 2,618 cases; 2,087 confirmed and 531 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,331 cases; 902 confirmed and 429 probable. Elk County reported 801 cases; 578 confirmed and 223 probable.
Clearfield County reported 128 new cases. Jefferson County reported 53 new cases. Elk County reported 34 new cases.
Jefferson County reported two new deaths totaling 11 deaths. Clearfield County has reported 25 deaths. Elk County has reported 10 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,372, in Elk County, 4,166, and in Jefferson County, 5,805, according to the Department of Health.
There were 225 new deaths reported Thursday. The DOH is reporting 12,235 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 29,107 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 28,466 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,009,510 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,495 cases and 14 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,217 cases and 72 deaths.
— Centre County reported 7,456 cases and 96 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 58 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 150 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 389 cases to date and nine deaths.
— McKean County reported 979 cases and six deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 42,380 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,841 cases among employees, for a total of 50,221 at 1,381 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,425 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.