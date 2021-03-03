HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 2,577 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 938,411.
There are 1,670 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 354 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 131,723 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,334 cases; 4,693 confirmed and 1,641 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,814 cases; 1,702 confirmed and 1,112 probable. Elk County reported 2,342 cases; 1,242 confirmed and 1,100 probable.
Clearfield County reported 26 new cases. Jefferson County reported 25 new cases. Elk County reported four new cases.
Clearfield County reported 114 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,722, in Elk County, 5,516, and in Jefferson County, 7,387, according to the Department of Health.
There were 69 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 24,169 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,906,535 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,700 cases and 84 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,104 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,000 cases and 211 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 261 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,380 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 944 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,051 cases and 62 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,031 cases of COVID-19, and 13,144 cases among employees, for a total of 80,175 cases at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,470 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through March 2, according to the DOH:
- 2,553,518 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,761,703, or 81 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 791,815, or 52 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.