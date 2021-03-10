HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 2,594 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 955,730.
There are 1,530 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 313 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 135,947 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,523 cases; 4,784 confirmed and 1,739 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,848 cases; 1,714 confirmed and 1,134 probable. Elk County reported 2,360 cases; 1,253 confirmed and 1,107 probable.
Clearfield County reported 28 new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 119 deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,015, in Elk County, 5,578, and in Jefferson County, 7,458 according to the Department of Health.
There were 43 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 24,439 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,963,707 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,719 cases and 86 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,152 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,221 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 264 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,386 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 957 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,086 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,126 cases of COVID-19, and 13,560 cases among employees, for a total of 81,686 cases at 1,560 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,632 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through March 9, according to the DOH:
- 3,128,637 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 2,111,658, or 87 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 1,016,979, or 58 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.