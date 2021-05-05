HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,597 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,164,216 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,172 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 480 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, 42.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 182,309 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,280 cases; 6,034 confirmed and 2,246 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,226 cases; 1,899 confirmed and 1,327 probable. Elk County reported 2,818 cases; 1,547 confirmed and 1,271 probable.
Clearfield County reported 26 new cases. Jefferson County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 141 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 96 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,263, in Elk County, 6,301, and in Jefferson County, 8,247 according to the Department of Health.
There were 56 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 26,390 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,429,718 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,091 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,015 cases and 171 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,472 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 293 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,416 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,098 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,555 cases and 68 deaths.