HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 2,652 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 958,382.
There are 1,513 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 326 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 136,521 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,555 cases; 4,803 confirmed and 1,752 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,849 cases; 1,714 confirmed and 1,135 probable. Elk County reported 2,362 cases; 1,254 confirmed and 1,108 probable.
Clearfield County reported 32 new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 121 deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,052, in Elk County, 5,591, and in Jefferson County, 7,476 according to the Department of Health.
There were 51 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 24,490 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,971,674 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,725 cases and 86 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,161 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,257 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 264 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,386 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 960 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,092 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,299 cases of COVID-19, and 13,644 cases among employees, for a total of 81,943 cases at 1,559 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,715 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through March 10, according to the DOH:
- 3,243,472 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 2,178,312, or 90 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 1,065,160, or 61 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.