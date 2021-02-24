HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 2,786 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 920,634.
There are 1,963 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 418 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 127,932 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,195 cases; 4,637 confirmed and 1,558 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,774 cases; 1,691 confirmed and 1,083 probable. Elk County reported 2,308 cases; 1,224 confirmed and 1,084 probable.
Clearfield County reported 26 new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases. Elk County reported four new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 87 deaths. Clearfield County reported 114 total deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,238, in Elk County, 5,449, and in Jefferson County, 7,318, according to the Department of Health.
There were 76 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 23,787 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,843,793 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,670 cases and 82 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,033 cases and 158 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,753 cases and 208 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 257 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,377 cases and 20 deaths.
— Potter County has 912 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,022 cases and 61 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,237 cases of COVID-19, and 12,879 cases among employees, for a total of 79,116 cases at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,338 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 23, according to the DOH:
- 2,083,277 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,498,265, or 82 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 585,012, or 44 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.