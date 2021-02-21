HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 2,818 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 911,591.
There are 2,061 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 441 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 125,460 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,122 cases; 4,597 confirmed and 1,525 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,745 cases; 1,683 confirmed and 1,062 probable. Elk County reported 2,289 cases; 1,218 confirmed and 1,071 probable.
Clearfield County reported 30 new cases. Elk County reported eight new cases. Jefferson County reported 21 new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 86 deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths. Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 113 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,114, in Elk County, 5,411, and in Jefferson County, 7,283, according to the Department of Health.
There were 90 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 23,570 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,815,778 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,652 cases and 81 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,010 cases and 157 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,555 cases and 207 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 255 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,373 cases and 20 deaths.
— Potter County has 899 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,008 cases and 60 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,992 cases of COVID-19, and 12,816 cases among employees, for a total of 78,808 cases at 1,565 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,223 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 20, according to the DOH:
- 1,931,557 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,421,115, or 88 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 510,442, or 44 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.