HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 2,830 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 917,848.
There are 1,963 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 418 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 127,120 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,169 cases; 4,621 confirmed and 1,548 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,768 cases; 1,688 confirmed and 1,080 probable. Elk County reported 2,304 cases; 1,223 confirmed and 1,081 probable.
Clearfield County reported 20 new cases. Jefferson County reported 11 new cases. Elk County reported four new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 114 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 86 deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,193, in Elk County, 5,432, and in Jefferson County, 7,309, according to the Department of Health.
There were 97 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 23,711 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,834,470 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,659 cases and 81 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,027 cases and 158 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,710 cases and 208 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 256 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,377 cases and 20 deaths.
— Potter County has 912 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,020 cases and 61 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,173 cases of COVID-19, and 12,838 cases among employees, for a total of 79,011 cases at 1,568 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,256 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 22, according to the DOH:
- 2,034,123 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,474,479, or 80 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 559,644, or 42 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.