HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 2,840 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 964,296.
There are 1,463 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 313 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 138,212 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,612 cases; 4,829 confirmed and 1,783 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,85 cases; 1,721 confirmed and 1,135 probable. Elk County reported 2,366 cases; 1,256 confirmed and 1,110 probable.
Clearfield County reported 31 new cases Saturday. Jefferson County reported four new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County reported 121 deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,195, in Elk County, 5,625, and in Jefferson County, 7,514 according to the Department of Health.
There were 43 new deaths reported statewide Friday. The DOH is reporting 24,573 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,989,292 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,744 cases and 86 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,183 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,351 cases and 214 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 266 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,386 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 962 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,097 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,470 cases of COVID-19, and 13,835 cases among employees, for a total of 82,305 cases at 1,558 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,762 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through March 12, according to the DOH:
- 3,535,956 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 2,361,804, or 97 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 1,200,195, or 68 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.