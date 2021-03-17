HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,004 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 973,721.
There are 1,489 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 280 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 140,263 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,720 cases; 4,880 confirmed and 1,840 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,880 cases; 1,729 confirmed and 1,151 probable. Elk County reported 2,381 cases; 1,263 confirmed and 1,118 probable.
Clearfield County reported 39 new cases. Jefferson County reported 11 new cases. Elk County reported five new cases.
Clearfield County reported 122 total deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,320, in Elk County, 5,650, and in Jefferson County, 7,544 according to the Department of Health.
There were 37 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 24,689 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,018,759 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,757 cases and 87 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,211 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,563 cases and 214 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 267 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,386 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 966 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,106 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.