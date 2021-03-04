HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,028 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 941,439.
There are 1,648 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 357 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 132,651 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,362 cases; 4,703 confirmed and 1,659 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,823 cases; 1,703 confirmed and 1,120 probable. Elk County reported 2,348 cases; 1,245 confirmed and 1,103 probable.
Clearfield County reported 28 new cases. Jefferson County reported nine new cases. Elk County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County reported 114 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,805, in Elk County, 5,521, and in Jefferson County, 7,386, according to the Department of Health.
There were 50 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 24,219 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,915,271 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,705 cases and 84 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,109 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,050 cases and 211 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 261 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,381 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 952 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,056 cases and 62 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,544 cases of COVID-19, and 13,291 cases among employees, for a total of 80,835 cases at 1,562 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,565 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through March 3, according to the DOH:
- 2,666,598 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,840,397, or 85 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 826,201, or 54 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.